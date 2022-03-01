GOP: The Grand Old Party is no more. I am going to propose some replacement names for a party that has sold itself into hate, fear, intolerance, lack of platform, but most of all, its need for power.

GOP: Grab Onto Power: no matter whatever it takes to take away our Constitution/democracy which has given the world a beacon of truth, justice, hope and freedom.

GOP: Gallus Oriented Parasites: pushing hard to damage voting rights, especially those of ethnic groups. Pushing to make transgender sex orientation a crime caused by lack of proper parenting skills, making sex orientation a crime, moving to take over a woman’s right to choose.

GOP: Grittiness On Parade: Tolerating lack of truth being spewed by GOP members in position of power. Not governing due to lack of knowledge on how to govern.

GOP: God Over Politics: Not realizing that they are not mini gods that can impose their well on the people they are elected to govern, interfering in civic and medical situations which are out of their authority to govern.

It would appear the God Over Politics would be a good umbrella for the "Grand Old Party." What do you think?

God Bless America.

Rita A. Williams

Helena

