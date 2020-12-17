It's astounding how so many people who boast of living in a democratic society are the same people who now endeavor to destroy the democratic process. Let’s overthrow democracy? And millions of people are apparently OK with that? What country am I living in? If these people really don’t like the results of fair elections, I’m sure Vladimir Putin will welcome you with open arms. It appears that many of the sour-grape conservatives in this country who once loudly proclaimed, “America, love it or leave it,” fail to adhere to their own rhetoric. Sadly, they stand as traitors to the democratic system of government they espouse by their attempt to literally throw out millions of votes. Those going along with these shenanigans, including our very own elected officials, or remaining quiet are complicit in the gradual decline of democracy in the United States. But unfortunately, as we’ve witnessed the last four years … “by hook or crook.”