Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against Fox News regarding unfounded claims that Dominion voting machines were altered to help elect Biden. Text messages show that Fox knew the claims were false, but supported them to keep its audience from watching other media outlets that supported Trump’s Big Lie. The texts make one wonder what other lies Fox has told if they knowingly supported lies that resulted in the 2021 insurrection. Perhaps lies about vaccines, masks, science, government, LGTBQ+ issues, climate, freedom, the First and Second amendments, etc.? Keeping people scared and angry is profitable.

Instead of addressing this sick elephant in the room, Republicans decided to keep the base distracted. Fox isn’t talking about the texts, the Michigan GOP hired an election denier, MTG wants red states to secede and the Montana GOP censored Marc Racicot for speaking the truth. The GOP is off the rails, stuck in the swamp and they don’t want folks pointing it out.

I grew up in a Republican family in South Dakota. I understand that not all Republicans support this nonsense but they are being intimidated by those that do. The young legislator from Billings that resigned is a good example.

Jim Melstad,

Helena