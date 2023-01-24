 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The 'Freedom to Oppress Caucus'

  • 0

Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse here comes the Montana Freedom Caucus — the name the exact opposite of its intent.

Montana’s 1972 Constitution is one of the best in the country. Written by ministers, farmers, ranchers, bankers, journalists and homemakers — it is an example of what happens when everyday citizen’s put the good of all above personal or partisan self-interest. Better yet, ask those still alive who wrote it.

They claim they want less government yet want their minority group wants to govern the majority. Their spokeswoman calls herself an "Italian Hillbilly." The definition of a hillbilly is a person not familiar with current ideas and popular culture — is that an attribute? When asked for data or facts they don’t answer.

They want the judiciary to be just another arm of the Republican Party; condemn everyone’s sex life but their own; tell us religious freedom only applies to ultra-Christians — equating religious freedom with the right to discriminate; take their phobias out on our children and educators; and reduce a woman’s role in life to that of a breeder.

People are also reading…

The Montana Freedom Caucus is really just the Freedom to Oppress Caucus.

Kimberly Kulla-Farmer,

Florence

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Disappointed in lack of coverage

Disappointed in lack of coverage

I was disappointed to see how the Helena "Independent" Record once again failed to adequately cover the March for Life at the state Capitol this past Friday, Jan. 13.

Founding fathers were not all Christian

Founding fathers were not all Christian

Ignorance is not a good look on our elected officials. I, for one, would like informed and intelligent people running my national, state and local government, not Christian nationalists.

Protect people instead of guns

Protect people instead of guns

Being in the room during the hearing of HB 202 (Revising Public Safety Laws), a bill to temporarily help families remove guns when a member of…

Should we get rid of TVs?

Should we get rid of TVs?

Presumably the legislators who want to remove obscene materials from our children's eyes will have us get rid of our television sets.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News