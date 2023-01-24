Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse here comes the Montana Freedom Caucus — the name the exact opposite of its intent.

Montana’s 1972 Constitution is one of the best in the country. Written by ministers, farmers, ranchers, bankers, journalists and homemakers — it is an example of what happens when everyday citizen’s put the good of all above personal or partisan self-interest. Better yet, ask those still alive who wrote it.

They claim they want less government yet want their minority group wants to govern the majority. Their spokeswoman calls herself an "Italian Hillbilly." The definition of a hillbilly is a person not familiar with current ideas and popular culture — is that an attribute? When asked for data or facts they don’t answer.

They want the judiciary to be just another arm of the Republican Party; condemn everyone’s sex life but their own; tell us religious freedom only applies to ultra-Christians — equating religious freedom with the right to discriminate; take their phobias out on our children and educators; and reduce a woman’s role in life to that of a breeder.

The Montana Freedom Caucus is really just the Freedom to Oppress Caucus.

Kimberly Kulla-Farmer,

Florence