The duplicity of Trump supporters

The anti-democratic Trump supporters seem determined to repeat the Trump/Barr talking points, i.e. impeachment as witch hunt, poor innocent Gen. Flynn, Hillary's e-mails, etc. For some time I thought "these poor people don't they listen to anything but Fox News?" But after some research including reading "IT WAS ALL A LIE: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump" by former Republican, Stuart Stevens, I realized these Trump supporters aren't ignorant; they simply appear to be duplicitous!