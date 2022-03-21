The definition of oligarch is "very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence, especially in Russia.” Helena’s version of the influence of oligarchs arrives through the writings of Frontier Institute, at the top of whose funding is America’s oligarchs, Koch Brothers. Traced by Jane Mayer, NYT author of “Dark Money,” several of Koch brothers' father’s sources of income were refineries for Stalin and Hitler, when both were known to have evil intentions. Two of Koch brothers' sources of funding are glass factories in Russia, income from which not only support Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine, but fund U.S. institutions drafting legislation favorable to Koch businesses, or fund Federalist Society, which gives us a SCOTUS that will lead to the demise of regulation of CO2 emissions, hence, the fight against global warming. Koch brothers' minions writing for media don’t use “invasion of Ukraine.” Why is that relevant to those who read the IR? Frontier Institute editorials tout "maximum freedom"; never our responsibility to others, or the earth. Translate to Koch messaging: no regulation of refineries, or other sources of pollutants clogging our waterways and air. Putin tells oligarchs what to “think.” America’s oligarchs tell us what to think.