The chutzpah of the GOP

An old joke defines chutzpah as the man who kills his parents, then throws himself on the mercy of the court because he’s an orphan. Turns out, when it comes to chutzpah, this murdering criminal has nothing on the GOP.

The Republicans have the chutzpah to create “the big lie”, ranting, without evidence, about massive voter fraud. Then, they insist on the need for drastic corrective action because conservatives don’t have faith in our elections. They deny or downplay the gravity of coronavirus, fight against simple, common-sense precautions and undermine crucial vaccination efforts. Then, they blame the Biden administration for not controlling the pandemic and for all its continuing negative ramifications.

This heightened GOP chutzpah reads like a joke and certainly would be laughable, if only the consequences weren’t so harmful to us all.

Shawnee Farnham

Retired physician

USAF veteran

Helena

