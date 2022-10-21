 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The choice is clear: re-elect Janet Ellis

The choice is clear in the election for Montana Senate District 41: Re-elect Janet Ellis!

I have the great fortune to have known Janet for several decades: first as a champion for conservation and now, as a conscientious, responsive and dedicated public servant. Her opponent, Dave Galt, by contrast, has spent the last ten years in the service of special interests as a lobbyist and executive director of Montana Petroleum Association.

Janet has a proven track record of getting things done in the legislature, and working across the aisle to find solutions that will work for all. She listens carefully to her constituents and answers every letter thoughtfully and factually.

She votes to keep Montana’s air and water clean, protect personal privacy, and keep our elections secure and fair. She understands how rising costs — especially for housing — are hurting Helenans and is committed to support legislation that supports Montana families. She understands the state budget and knows how to work with diverse stakeholders to come up with solutions that work for Montana.

Absentee ballots have been delivered, the polls are open Tuesday, Nov.  8. Please vote to re-elect Senator Janet Ellis. The choice is clear!

Janet Hess-Herbert,

Helena

