The character of Theodore Roosevelt vs Gianforte

In 1902 the Governor of the State of Mississippi invited Theodore Roosevelt to come to his state to hunt bear. President Roosevelt, a Republican, was known as ‘the big game hunter’. To assure that the President would shoot a bear one of his assistants cornered and tied a black bear to a willow tree. When the President saw this he was furious and demanded the bear be released immediately. This was the end of the President’s hunting trip in Mississippi. However, word of this event traveled quickly across the country. A cartoonist, for the Washington Post, lightheartedly satirize the President’s refusal to shoot the bear. A Brooklyn candy shop owner saw the cartoon and had an idea. He and his wife made stuffed animals. They created a stuffed bear and with the permission of the President called it ‘Teddy’ in honor of The President. Thus came about ‘The Teddy Bear’ which is known and loved around the world to this day.

George Ochenski’s op-ed in the Sunday, March 6 IR told a very different story of Montana’s Governor and cornered animals. What are we to take from these two stories about the character of a man?

Rita A. Williams,

Helena

