If I were teaching rhetoric, I’d be happy to offer Tom Rasmussen’s recent letter (May 5) as a classic example of how deceptive appearances can distort reality.

He begins with an apology: I’m so sorry we denied climate change in the past; it’s true the climate is changing — it’s just not our fault. He next invokes the Climate Intelligence (ClIntel) organization, which contrary to his claim, is not led by a Nobel laureate, but by an oil engineer and a journalist. Certainly an oil engineer has a lot of motivation to deny climate change, wouldn’t you think?

The ClIntel website is full of inane claims such as “CO2 is not a pollutant. It is essential to all life on Earth.” It’s also true that salt is essential to life, but too much of it will kill you, and almost nothing can live in Utah’s Bonneville salt flats. They also attempt to compare today’s situation to the “Little Ice Age,” which again sounds impressive, but unlike global warming, was a short-term phenomena localized to the North Atlantic.

Now, it is true that one Nobel prize winner has indeed signed on to the ClIntel claims. That is Ivar Giaever, who won the prize for electron tunneling in superconductors, a field extremely far removed from any kind of geophysical phenomena. Of course, Rasmussen happily neglects more than 100 Nobel prize winners who have endorsed the IPCC warnings, several of whom are actual experts in climate science.

Rasmussen then thunders about the dangers of mining materials needed for electric cars, as if oil drilling, refining, smelting and mining wasn’t needed for combustion-engine vehicles. There is a grain of truth in his worries, but it’s similar to how the anti-wind power propagandists wring their hands over bird deaths while ignoring death rates orders of magnitude higher due to things as basic as tall buildings and home windows.

Finally, Rasmussen returns to his avuncular “good guy” pose, saying (uncontroversially) that toxic chemicals are bad and small family farms are good. Despite those heart-warming sentiments, he’s completely wrong in claiming the science of global warming is not settled. The warming effects of CO2 on the atmosphere have been known since the mid-1800s and planetary effects were first calculated in 1896 by (Nobel laureate) Svante Arrhenius.

People have been attempting to challenge those results ever since. Each time they’ve been proven wrong and the case for global warming has gotten stronger. Even locally the data show how much things have changed.

If you look at the recorded temperatures here in Helena, there were only an average of nine days/year hotter than 90 degrees in 1900, and by 2019 it was 27 days/year.

That represents a 300% increase in 100 years with no signs it will relent until we act to reduce our emissions.

Ross Nelson,

Helena