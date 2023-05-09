It appears that each legislative day during session begins with an invocation.

The people chosen to give the invocation should represent all Montanans and not only those who ascribe to Christianity. A certain legislator was scheduled three different times to give the invocation and each time he was canceled. It appears this decision was made because the legislator is not a Christian.

Shame on our Legislature for their conspiratorial bigotry.

Shame on Montana for electing this Legislature. When did Montana become a state that only recognizes the Christians in its house?

Montana can and should be better than this!

Deborah Dick,

Helena