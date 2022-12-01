Thanksgiving

Please pass the potatoes, the stuffing and yes, I would like a helping of gravy.

Happens every year, this gathering of family and friends. Somewhere between the salad and dessert, after just enough food to quell whatever hunger was brought to the feast, someone advances the idea, almost like it was original, to go around the table and say what you are thankful for. In the middle of this excess, say what you are grateful for.

Of course the platitudes are offered up — family, friends, the plenty which surrounds us. This obscene abundance, start with the warm secure home and then continue from there.

We are all grateful, ever so thankful that in this lottery, we have pulled the golden ticket.

Those of us, middle aged or beyond, white, privileged, with houses, cars and abundance.

What should we be thankful for? We can be thankful, above all else, that we have things to be thankful for.

Most of the world, asked this question, would offer disquieting answers. Perhaps access to water. Not clean water, just water. Not for an abundance of food but perhaps enough to keep a family alive for a day or two. Perhaps a bit of meat, some other protein now and then, maybe some cooking oil. Not a house as we know it. Instead, perhaps a room or two, some with openings, window space. No windows of course, but space to let light in. Virtually no one would be thankful for electricity because in most places there is no electricity. Running water, an indoor toilet, a kitchen inside the house fueled by something other then wood or charcoal. No one would be thankful for these because, for most of the world, these conditions do not exist.

Sit quietly for a moment. Do you fear that knock on the door? If not are you thankful for this silence? Or have you never thought to be thankful some authority is not seeking you out for questioning and beyond, being arrested because of some political view you held, some rally you had attended, some statement you had made about a country’s leader. Others are.

I could go on. Political instability, autocratic rule, unjust institutions and the total injustice in society. These are things we are thankful we don’t have to confront. But such a world is so beyond the realm of others’ reality that they can’t imagine being thankful that they did not occur.

What are you thankful for? Thankful for the ability to be thankful for something.

Perhaps that is enough.

Ron Waterman,

Helena