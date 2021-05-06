Thanks to wonderful nurses

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the wonderful nurses that I have known throughout my 32 years here at St. Peter’s Health - the last 21 years have been in Dialysis, and the last 3 as the director of this amazing group of nurses. Thank you Dori, Emily, Stephanie, Irma, Monica, Dana, Jarrid, Lisa and Jamie for all that you do caring for this complex group of people. Life with kidney failure is tough and as so many patients have told me “The dialysis nurses are top notch and make coming to dialysis bearable.”