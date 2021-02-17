 Skip to main content
Thanks to vaccine workers
To all the people who worked to provide COVID vaccines. We would like to personally thank all the personnel directing traffic at the fairgrounds, working out in the cold to ensure we had all the necessary paperwork ready when we received our shots, to all the medical personnel providing vaccines and the personnel who made sure we waited our 20 minutes to ensure no reactions to the vaccines occurred and to everybody that worked through the coldest day this year (subzero temperatures), to ensure the second dose of the COVID vaccine was provided to the public.

We also talked to friends on the telephone who also received their first vaccines on Tuesday and Wednesday and they had nothing but praise for all the personnel working at the fairgrounds.

Their vaccine process worked so smoothly and not even one little glitch happened. Helena is very lucky to have such dedicated people helping one another during this pandemic. From the personnel outside in the subzero temperatures to the people inside the buildings, their attitudes were totally amazing. A heartfelt Thank You to all of you, so very much ...

Bill Roberts

Helena

