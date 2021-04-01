Thanks to vaccine clinic workers

I just got my second COVID vaccine. I want to give a great big THANK YOU to all the workers over at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds! What an outstanding job they are doing! Both of my experiences going to get the vaccines were so efficient, organized and I can't give them enough praise. Everyone there was so nice and friendly and very informed about the process. I think that most of them are volunteers and they are just doing an exceptional job. What a great way to go about doing the job of getting an unusual amount of people in and out to be vaccinated. Every one of them deserve a huge shoutout. They were out there in the freezing cold weather and were amazing! Thank you to every last one of you!