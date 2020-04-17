Thanks to unsung heroes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In these trying and bizarre times, it’s easy to look past the many unsung heroes that make Lewis and Clark County such a wonderful place to live.

Among them are our grocery workers who serve the community regardless of contagion, long hours, toilet paper shortages, frustrated customers, and other COVID-19-related challenges.

We know you don’t hear it enough, but it should be said often: THANK YOU.

Thank you for keeping our families fed. Thank you for stocking shelves, ringing us up, delivering groceries to our cars, answering our questions about out-of-stock products, wiping down carts and the card machines, and keeping the stores clean.

We are grateful that even with the ever-present risk of contagion found in working with the public, you still tie on your aprons, show up to work, and keep food on the shelves.

You are genuinely essential - each and every one of you.

This opinion was submitted by Jess Hegstrom, suicide prevention coordinator for Lewis and Clark Public Health, on behalf of the Healthy Communities Coalition Mental and Social Wellbeing Workgroup.

