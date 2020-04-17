Thanks to unsung heroes
0 comments
GUEST VIEW

Thanks to unsung heroes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GUEST VIEW icon

In these trying and bizarre times, it’s easy to look past the many unsung heroes that make Lewis and Clark County such a wonderful place to live.

Among them are our grocery workers who serve the community regardless of contagion, long hours, toilet paper shortages, frustrated customers, and other COVID-19-related challenges.

We know you don’t hear it enough, but it should be said often: THANK YOU.

Thank you for keeping our families fed. Thank you for stocking shelves, ringing us up, delivering groceries to our cars, answering our questions about out-of-stock products, wiping down carts and the card machines, and keeping the stores clean.

We are grateful that even with the ever-present risk of contagion found in working with the public, you still tie on your aprons, show up to work, and keep food on the shelves.

You are genuinely essential - each and every one of you.

This opinion was submitted by Jess Hegstrom, suicide prevention coordinator for Lewis and Clark Public Health, on behalf of the Healthy Communities Coalition Mental and Social Wellbeing Workgroup. 

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We are the selfish species
Letters

We are the selfish species

Humans share the Earth with about 9 million species of plants, animals and other forms of life, give or take a million or so. But we are not g…

Thanks to neighborhood bagpiper
Letters

Thanks to neighborhood bagpiper

To the lone bagpiper who on the evening of Saturday, March 28, played for the neighborhood around the 800 block of Hauser Street: THANK YOU! Y…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News