Thanks to uncle who served

Seventy-six years ago Lt. Col. Bruce Parcell strapped himself into the cockpit of his P-47 Thunderbolt named Little Lulu. As commander of the 510th Fighter Squadron, Lt. Col. Parcell and his pilots were just a fraction of the 500 fighters and 1,500 bombers that day over Normandy, France. Whether he got to unleash the fury of Little Lulu’s eight 50 caliber machine guns and two 500 pound bombs on the enemy that day, we will never know. Little Lulu was hit by flak and Lt. Col. Parcell was able to climb out onto her wing with the faint hope of opening his parachute to pull him away from the crashing plane. His wing man witnessed this act of bravery and the ensuing crash and inferno. Lt. Col. Parcell left behind his wife, Frances (whose nickname was Lulu), pregnant with their first child, his mother Kate, and four sisters. His youngest sister, Sarah Jane, was my mother.