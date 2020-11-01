Thanks to those working to advance our democracy

Please join us in thanking all the dedicated Americans who spent hours and days registering voters, providing voter information and helping gather ballots at drive-through voting stations. These are non-partisan, on the ground efforts to fulfill the promise of “a more perfect union”.

We don't know how the election will turn out. Maybe not all of the candidates for whom we voted will win. Doesn't matter. If only a slightly larger percent of the Montanans who could vote registered and voted, we've seen the advancement of our democracy.

Let's all make the commitment to keep up the good work. Plan to volunteer after this 2020 election to help make sure the next election is even more inclusive than this one. It’s the exact opposite of voter suppression, voter intimidation. It’s the antidote our democracy desperately needs right now.

Just think of what an improvement it would be if everyone old enough to vote were registered, informed and motivated to help select our political leadership.

Galen and Sharon McKibben

Helena

