 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to those working to advance our democracy
0 comments

Thanks to those working to advance our democracy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Please join us in thanking all the dedicated Americans who spent hours and days registering voters, providing voter information and helping gather ballots at drive-through voting stations. These are non-partisan, on the ground efforts to fulfill the promise of “a more perfect union”.

We don't know how the election will turn out. Maybe not all of the candidates for whom we voted will win. Doesn't matter. If only a slightly larger percent of the Montanans who could vote registered and voted, we've seen the advancement of our democracy.

Let's all make the commitment to keep up the good work. Plan to volunteer after this 2020 election to help make sure the next election is even more inclusive than this one. It’s the exact opposite of voter suppression, voter intimidation. It’s the antidote our democracy desperately needs right now.

Just think of what an improvement it would be if everyone old enough to vote were registered, informed and motivated to help select our political leadership.

Galen and Sharon McKibben

Helena

0 comments
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We stand with Dr. Weiner
Letters

We stand with Dr. Weiner

We stand with Dr. Tom Weiner: Dr. Weiner is the finest doctor I have ever encountered anywhere. His knowledge and patient care is above and be…

Biden is a habitual liar
Letters

Biden is a habitual liar

Biden for president, really? Just a few details about the candidate for the toughest job in the world. Joe has been accused, on multiple occas…

A shout-out to Helena's mayor
Letters

A shout-out to Helena's mayor

I would like to give a huge shout-out to Helena's Mayor Wilmot Collins for doing a good deed. Saturday night, shortly after midnight, the city…

Daines has no shame
Letters

Daines has no shame

I read that Sen. Daines wants to introduce a resolution on court packing. How dare you sir. You act as if the Republicans have no culpability …

Vote yes on LR-130
Letters

Vote yes on LR-130

Presently the State of Montana has laws governing firearms. These laws are consistent within the state and within its counties, cities and tow…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News