Thanks to students for sprucing up the 'H'
As a Helena city commissioner and longtime resident, I would like to say thanks to the group from the Helena Middle School who recently did a nice upgrade to the “H.” I grew up on Howie Street and was lucky enough as a kid to have Mount Helena as my backyard. I’ve long known how important it is to Helenans and how meaningful a part of Helena life it is. Mount Helena has given a lot to us and it’s important to give back. On Wednesday, a group of 13 students and eight adult mentors did just that. On their own initiative, members of HMS Student Council and the Montana Adventure Club (a club created to get students outdoors during the pandemic) looked for a project where they could work together since such opportunities have been so limited for them. They partnered with the Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department staff who provided guidance (and a lot of paint) to beef up the “H” and give it a fresh coat of paint. This required a great deal of effort and I speak for all Helenans in tipping our hats and thanking you for brightening our fair city. Great job!

Sean Logan

Helena city commissioner

