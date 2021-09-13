Thanks to St. Peter's

I wanted to thank all the staff at St. Peter’s from admissions, ER, ICU, and medical team. The expedited care I received from beginning to end was very top notch. I arrived with chest pains and spent less than two minutes in admissions. Wheel chaired, from there to ER and received immediate care. The team was very concerned but reassuring of my needs. Shortly after cardiologist Dr. Holper arrived to discuss her concerns. Although I had never met her she shared all of my past history she had already read up on. She came in very informed of my past and what she felt needed to be done going forward. What a blessing to have so many wonderful and caring people to receive help from. I also want to share a special thanks to Brooke and Karina in ICU that made being there very comfortable. I have unfortunately needed care more than I would like, but have always received GREAT CARE from the team of St. Peter’s, even under these difficult times. I say a BIG THANK YOU.