Thanks to St. Peter's staff


Letter to editor icon 3

The headline of “Dear Abby - “Letter Writing Needed” appeared in the Helena IR on the day I was released from St. Peter’s Health. Taking her message to heart, this is a letter of gratitude. Every experience at St. Peter’s Health is memorable, and every person I encountered is forever now a part of me. I am almost tempted not to write this next part, for I will omit someone; but I absolutely must name everyone I can remember. If your name isn’t here, it’s because my memory is weak, but memory of your kindness exists. These I DO remember, and I can’t thank you enough: Janet Lynn, Randy, John, Drs. Kniepkamp and Aguilar; Ali, Ingrid, Christina, Vidi, Gabby, Dr. Emery; Laura, Riki, Julie, John, Dr. Lee; Nancy.

There were others working hard behind the scenes. I must share this: As I was complimenting one of the above - on how much I respected and appreciated their hard work and supreme kindness, she replied, “People who are working in the Environmental Services section, those who are keeping this place disinfected and clean, are working the hardest of all.” To give such acknowledgement is an indicator of teamwork.

Mary Beth

Helena

