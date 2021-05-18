 Skip to main content
Thanks to St. Peter's employees
Dear Director Koehler,

I’m writing to you to draw attention to several St. Peter’s Health employees who attended to me when I had my second hip replacement surgery on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The people who I’m referring to are Shannon, Brooke Whitney, Alesa Burkett and J.T. Hinman. There were two or three other nurses/physical therapists/technicians who also helped me but I wasn’t able to write down their names.

These people were absolutely wonderful when working with me. They were cheerful, positive, helpful, knowledgeable, skillful and perhaps most important, deeply committed to their work; they really seemed to enjoy what they were doing. I think all too often, hospitals, hospital staff and administrators receive much more criticism for the work they do than for the positive contributions they make to the welfare of their patients and the positive atmosphere they create.

I greatly appreciated Shannon, Brooke, J.T., Alesa and the other technicians who took the apprehension out of my experience through their positive attitudes, their personal interest in me, and their apparent enjoyment of the work they do.

Will you thank them for me and perhaps insert this letter in their professional file for future reference? They’re definitely worthy of the individual praise and thanks they might receive.

Sincerely,

Dr. Steve Michelson

East Helena 

