Thanks to parade participants

I wanted to say thank you to everybody who took part in the Patriot Day parade June 13. Comprised of over 130 vehicles a wonderful group of over 300 people were able to spend the afternoon celebrating Flag Day, the Army's birthday, and freedom in general. Thank you also to those who lines streets all over the valley to take part in the celebration. We look forward to an even bigger event next year.
Darin Gaub
Helena
