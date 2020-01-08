As citizens, we frequently criticize our public officials but rarely give them thanks their hard work and positive accomplishments.
First, I wish to thank our county commissioners for their planning and building the roundabout at the intersection of York Road and Lake Helena Drive. I had been concerned about this intersection for several years and had two editorials requesting help. Finally, Commissioner Geise was dogged in putting in rumble strips. Now the new roundabout brings even more improved safety. Thanks, county commissioners.
Second, I wish to thank our city officials for our new automated downtown parking system. The Passport Parking phone “app” is great, making it nice to sit in a warm coffee shop and “feed the meter” on a smart phone instead of fumbling for quarters in the cold. And it is nice, when a customer can get an advance warning on his smart phone that his parking time is running out and be able to “refeed the meter” without having to run out to his car. For their being farsighted and for having the confidence that most of us will eventually appreciate the new parking meter system, thanks City Manager Cortez, thanks Mayor Collins and thanks city commissioners.
I do encourage our city to reprogram the Passport Parking app to offer its users 1 to 1 1/2 hours of free parking. This would accomplish two things: encourage folks to use the smart phone app and also make our downtown more user-friendly for shoppers. Local business needs this.
Thomas C. Morrison
Helena
that roundabout will save lives for sure. it was an awful and danger intersection...and will hopefully help some of the old timers that can't understand roundabouts and their benefits learn that they work
