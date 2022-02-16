Thanks to Marc Racicot

Thank you to former Gov. Marc Racicot for his letter regarding the need for the Republican Party to stand up for integrity and the rule of law in the United States of America. I am sure that my parents, lifelong Republicans, have been rolling over in their graves as they witness the sickening corruption of a political party they supported all those years. We know politics is a dirty business but as this nation careens into fascism, I am glad to see Racicot standing with Cheney and Kinzinger and his old friend George W. Bush.