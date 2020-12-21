Thanks to health care professionals

I have the best job in the world. I teach at Carroll College helping motivated men and women become Registered Nurses and fulfill their aspirations to serve those in need. It is rewarding and inspiring to be surrounded by those who demonstrate this altruistic spirit. Every day, I am thankful that there are people out there devoted to helping keep people well. Especially during the pandemic, I want to thank all those with that same altruistic spirit in our community and our country. Thank you to the 4 million Registered Nurses, 1 million LPNs, 1.5 CNAs, 290,000 Nurse Practitioners, 950,000 practicing Physicians, 250,000 Physical Therapists, 106,000 Respiratory Therapists, 145,000 Occupational Therapists, 265,000 EMTs and Paramedics, 124,000 Phlebotomists, and all the staff who keep hospitals and clinics running.