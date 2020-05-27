Thanks to Gov. Bullock
Thanks to Gov. Bullock

Thank you Gov. Bullock for all you have done to lead Montana through this pandemic. You have shown care for our health with your initial decisive action and for our economy in the thoughtful approach to ending the shutdown. With your leadership, Montanans can say without doubt that we are among the best off in the United States. I sincerely hope your leadership will continue in the U.S. Senate.

Connie Forbes

Helena

