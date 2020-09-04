Thanks to firefighters

I bet you didn't know that the heroine of Shakespeare's play "All's Well" is Helena. Yep. Shakespeare portrays Helena as a resolute woman. I think our Helena-area firefighters are our equivalent heroes. More than a hundred resolute Helena and area firefighters quickly responded to a fire on Wednesday that could have been disastrous if it spread to homes in the north valley. The day ended on a quiet note with many grateful hearts. Thank you, firefighters.