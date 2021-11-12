Thanks to elected officials who passed infrastructure bill

Those of us who understand that a functioning democracy requires our elected officials to negotiate in good faith to craft and pass the best bipartisan legislation possible (rather than sitting on the sidelines and voting "no" on anything proposed by the opposite party) need to congratulate all the senators and congressmen who made the bipartisan infrastructure bill possible. Kudos to Sen. Tester and to all the Senate and House Republicans who put the country's infrastructure needs ahead of the recent "just vote no" party politics of stagnation.