Thanks to elected officials who passed infrastructure bill

The recently passed infrastructure bill is a rare and oh-so welcome sign that our national democracy may not yet be dead.
Those of us who understand that a functioning democracy requires our elected officials to negotiate in good faith to craft and pass the best bipartisan legislation possible (rather than sitting on the sidelines and voting "no" on anything proposed by the opposite party) need to congratulate all the senators and congressmen who made the bipartisan infrastructure bill possible. Kudos to Sen. Tester and to all the Senate and House Republicans who put the country's infrastructure needs ahead of the recent "just vote no" party politics of stagnation.
Unfortunately, the bipartisan heroes do not include Sen. Danes or Congressman Rosendale. Please let them know that you expect all of our Montana Congressional delegation to engage in the hard work of bipartisan governing, and not just winning elections.
Joyce Brown, retiree who wants to make America work again
Helena