Thanks to educators and school staff
0 comments

Thanks to educators and school staff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Many of us are feeling overwhelmed right now, contemplating how we are going to pay bills without paychecks and what we are going to do with our kids for three weeks when every public space is closed or unsafe. It’s going to be a tough one but we will make it through. And part of the reason we will is because of the mighty effort that our teachers and administrators have put into setting up a coherent game plan for our kids while they are sequestered at home. Our educators found out Sunday that schools would close Monday. This is in addition to the crushing disappointments they are facing along with their students: band, language and other trips canceled, sports events and championships, proms, and years’ worth of fundraising and planning -- now gone. Our kids and their teachers are experiencing serious losses right now. But in a day we’ve gotten information about meal stations, laptop checkouts, counselor availability and lesson plans. My kids have already received personal messages from teachers, telling them “it’s going to be okay.” So thank you, educators and staff, for making something totally crazy seem a little more manageable. See you on the other side.

Laura Cunningham

Clancy

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We cannot trust Bullock
Letters

We cannot trust Bullock

Bullock stated many times that he was not going to run for Senate. Now that the Eastern Liberals leaned on him he flipped flopped and is going…

Awaken, Helena taxpayers
Letters

Awaken, Helena taxpayers

Last summer, the Helena City Commission cut $1.5 million from the budget, including fire and police needs. On Feb. 10, they approved the first…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News