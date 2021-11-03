Thanks to county elections supervisor

On Oct. 13, a number of the area’s elected officials received an invitation from the Lewis and Clark County elections supervisor providing a number of opportunities to observe and learn about the voting process in the county. I want to thank the staff for sharing their training process for tracking and counting returned ballots. Included in the Oct. 15 training was the office’s process to verify signatures on the return envelopes, the reconciliation steps, and the paper chain-of-custody of ballots sent, to ballots received, and those counted.
While attending the observation opportunity on the 15th, I met with the elections supervisor and her staff. Their training session demonstrated their adherence to the county’s reconciliation, tracking and verification processes. Their time and dedication was much appreciated.
Thank you again, and good luck in the final election counts.
Rep. Becky Beard
Elliston