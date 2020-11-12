Thanks to city officials

It is with much appreciation to City Commissioner Sean Logan and Department of Public Works employee Marty Binde that I write this letter. Due to a boulevard tree root, the sidewalk next to my house became heaved and a safety hazard. Receiving no response to my inquiries to different city departments, I emailed Commissioner Logan. Within a few weeks, I had a bid on the repair and was put on the city schedule for the repair. The job was completed in October. Both Sean and Marty came by to inspect the work and make sure I was satisfied. I am very satisfied with the new sidewalk and especially the timely response from an elected official and a city worker. Sean is one elected official who has proven not just with words but with ACTIONS that he is here for Helena citizens. Thank you Commissioner Logan and Marty Binde.