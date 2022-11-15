Thanks, Sen. Tester!

An article in the New York Daily News and published also in EMS1, explained the horrific problems 9/11 responders/survivors have gotten since new contract holders, MCA/Sedgwick and Express Scripts, took over the National Provider Network in August. This part of the World Trade Center Health Program covers over 25,000 of us who live outside the New York metro area, and who were poisoned from the toxins we were exposed to during rescue and recovery. We have over 6,000 that have died SINCE 9/11 from these effects and thus we face, near daily, the news another friend has died or has fallen sick from cancer and/or a wide array of illnesses proven to be as a result of the exposure. I personally had issues where my bills and prescriptions which should have easily transferred from the old contract holder to the new, were not getting attention, even to the point where one provider was threatening to turn me (personally) over for collections. Thanks to Sen. Tester and his aide, Amanda Casey, my concerns were expeditiously attended to. While we do not have large numbers of those who responded from Big Sky Country or have since moved here, when it comes to getting things done for Montanans, and having an important ripple effect nationwide, Sen. Tester always has come through! To be fully transparent I generally lean to the Republican side of the aisle, yet all I heard from Sen. Daines office was crickets. I want to publicly thank Sen. Tester and Amanda Casey for their dedication to the needs of Montana responders!