To the Helena community: I am a resident of the YWCA in Helena. I would like to take a moment to say thank you so much for all the community love and support and all the wonderful heartfelt donations. The support we feel from everyone gives us so much strength to keep pushing forward to better our lives on our soul’s journey. We are all so grateful and thankful for all that you all do for us. Have the most wonderful day Helena Montana! God bless.