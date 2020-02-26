Thanks for supporting Townsend
0 comments

Thanks for supporting Townsend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

I want to express my appreciation for all the support received from the Townsend/Broadwater County residents, U.S. and state legislators, Lt. governors’ office, Montana DNRC, U.S. Forest Service, School District, Billings Clinic and R-Y Timber concerning the R-Y Mill closing in Townsend. Thanks to all of you for your efforts in eliminating all frivolous lawsuits against timber sales needed to operate not only R-Y Mill but Timber Mills throughout Montana; your efforts will help Montana communities have a stable economy.

Thank you to all.

Mayor Mike Evans

Townsend

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We must reverse global warming
Letters

We must reverse global warming

I am a grandmother and retired mental health therapist. I have supported parents facing numerous issues as they strove to provide a healthy en…

Don't forget those you love
Letters

Don't forget those you love

I don't have many words to type, so I will keep this brief. My friends nearby and my family who're far away, you are loved. Those that are imp…

Where is Senator Daines?
Letters

Where is Senator Daines?

America is great because we are a nation of laws. Inconsistent, imperfect sometimes, but, in principle, in court you stand equal to anyone. No…

Commit to clean energy
Letters

Commit to clean energy

I write to urge the city of Helena to commit to the Clean Electricity Resolution, which basically moves our wonderful community to 100% clean …

How low will Trump stoop?
Letters

How low will Trump stoop?

Trump poses a clear and present danger to our justice system and our country! He now seeks retribution against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News