Thanks for supporting Townsend

I want to express my appreciation for all the support received from the Townsend/Broadwater County residents, U.S. and state legislators, Lt. governors’ office, Montana DNRC, U.S. Forest Service, School District, Billings Clinic and R-Y Timber concerning the R-Y Mill closing in Townsend. Thanks to all of you for your efforts in eliminating all frivolous lawsuits against timber sales needed to operate not only R-Y Mill but Timber Mills throughout Montana; your efforts will help Montana communities have a stable economy.