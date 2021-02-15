 Skip to main content
Thanks for supporting Science Circus
Thanks for supporting Science Circus

The Helena High Science Circus is a beloved tradition that generations of Helena citizens look forward to every year. As a young girl, I eagerly awaited the Science Circus every year. There are dancing fires, explosions and cookies; the perfect activity for children of all ages in our community to engage in fun experiments while also learning many things. Now, I’m a senior and it was my job to help make the Science Circus happen this year. The science seminar class understands the value of this annual tradition as well as its importance to the community. I am beyond thrilled that we have found a way to continue to engage Helena’s children with science for yet another year of Science Circus. It’s unfortunate that we cannot have the “traditional,” circus that takes place in the high school gym with demonstration booths lining the walls, but I believe this is the best possible way we could execute the Science Circus this year. I hope that the entire Helena community has as much fun doing the kits as we had making this possible. If you can partake in this wonderful tradition, we would appreciate it greatly. Thank you so much for the support.

Emily Hagengruber

Helena

