Thanks for supporting local singers
Thanks for supporting local singers

Helena Xpress Singers would like to thank the Helena community for all the support and donations for our virtual Holiday Celebration of Community Voices which aired live on Dec. 20. We were very pleased to have many Helena vocal groups join us by providing video contributions to the production. Participating groups included: Helena High School Choirs, Capital High School Choirs, Carroll College Men's and Women's Choruses, Musikanten Montana, Helena Chamber Singers, Last Chancers Barbershop Chorus, and several quartets and ensembles.

Our GoFundMe for Community Voices raised enough for each group to receive $100. This may not seem like much but without the normal concerts and fund-raisers possible this past year, your donations made a difference to all of us! Thanks Helena for continuing to support Helena's vocal talent!

Karle Smith

Clancy

