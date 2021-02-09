 Skip to main content
Thanks for supporting hospital staff
Thanks for supporting hospital staff

My name is Paul and I work on the ICU at St. Peter's Health. I want to thank the Helena community for all the support they have given us during this COVID-19 pandemic. Your support has been so very needed. The support has come from young and old, it's come from individuals and from groups. There have been tears shed by nurses as well as group "WOWS" as different gifts came to our unit. I've always been proud to have served in this community I love, but never have I needed, and received, a huge hug in a more timely and profound way. You have confirmed my view that this community takes great care of its people in need. I've been in the ICU for nearly 32 years and I love what I do. It's because of you, that I can still say I love my job. God Bless You.

Paul Lee

Helena

