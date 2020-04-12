Thanks for supporting emergency workers

On Tuesday, Governor Bullock announced a directive to help protect first responders. The directive would help notify first responders in advance of potential exposures so that we can take appropriate precautions to protect ourselves, our families, and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Montana Professional Firefighters would like to thank Bullock for his support, he seems to always be there when we need it. We would also like to extend our appreciation to the citizens of Montana for supporting not only firefighters, but law enforcement, EMS, nurses, doctors, and all essential workers during this time. It is great to see the strength, resiliency, and solidarity of Montana’s communities. So, stay at home, stay safe, and we’ll get through this together.