Thanks for saving us, Troy

Thank God we have Troy Downing, a millionaire from California with a trophy home at the Yellowstone Club who pleaded guilty to obtaining resident hunting licenses when he was not a Montana resident, to explain the importance of our state lands to us (IR Opinion, Aug. 18). Without his thinly veiled advice to mindlessly check all the “R” boxes on the ballot this November, including the one next to his name, I might have been misled into voting for members of the State Land Board (the governor, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, and superintendent of public instruction) who might give actual thoughtful consideration to such things as conservation easements and public access to public lands. We all may have erroneously believed that lifetimes of great memories from hunting, fishing and hiking on public lands, as well as the health of ecosystems and watersheds, were important, but Troy has set us straight: nothing is more important than money. Especially his, which he conserved by reducing his property taxes by claiming both California and Montana as his primary residence.