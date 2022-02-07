Thanks for returning checkbook

Many thanks to the person who found my checkbook on Springhill Road and returned it to my bank. I had been visiting my horse at Springhill Stables, an activity which usually involves my checkbook. As I was preparing to leave I put the checkbook on top of my car to load some items and, in my harried state, completely forgot about it. It must have slid off the car and into the ditch where you found it. In honor of your kind spirit and to pay your generosity forward, I have made a donation to God's Love. Know that you are appreciated.