Thanks for manning drop-off station

Our Helena community owes a big debt of gratitude to the two ladies who have manned the Vote Drop Off station these last few weeks. Not only have they faithfully manned the drop-off site through all kinds of weather, but have both worked tirelessly to assist our citizens to register to vote. They are both members of the League of Women Voters and certainly embody the goal of the League to “protect the rights of all citizens to vote and to promote the democratic principles of our country.” Thank you Clare and Rebecca!