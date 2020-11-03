 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks for manning drop-off station
1 comment

Thanks for manning drop-off station

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

Our Helena community owes a big debt of gratitude to the two ladies who have manned the Vote Drop Off station these last few weeks. Not only have they faithfully manned the drop-off site through all kinds of weather, but have both worked tirelessly to assist our citizens to register to vote. They are both members of the League of Women Voters and certainly embody the goal of the League to “protect the rights of all citizens to vote and to promote the democratic principles of our country.” Thank you Clare and Rebecca!

Barbara Harris

Helena

1 comment
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We stand with Dr. Weiner
Letters

We stand with Dr. Weiner

We stand with Dr. Tom Weiner: Dr. Weiner is the finest doctor I have ever encountered anywhere. His knowledge and patient care is above and be…

A shout-out to Helena's mayor
Letters

A shout-out to Helena's mayor

I would like to give a huge shout-out to Helena's Mayor Wilmot Collins for doing a good deed. Saturday night, shortly after midnight, the city…

Vote yes on LR-130
Letters

Vote yes on LR-130

Presently the State of Montana has laws governing firearms. These laws are consistent within the state and within its counties, cities and tow…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News