Thanks for making Retiree Brunch a success

Thank you to everyone who attended Helena WINS first Retiree Brunch on Tuesday, Feb. 15. We had over 100 people in attendance, including a handful of employers. The employers were invited to present their opportunities to the group of retirees while assuring them they are still valuable members of our workforce and community. It was an honor and pleasure to be able to host and help facilitate connections to those looking for work and our area employers.

It is evident that our struggling workforce is affecting our community. According to a recent Helena Area Labor Report, 61% of those not in Montana’s workforce are retired. As the Helena WINS director, part of my work is looking into innovative ways to fill gaps in our workforce and provide our labor market with talented workers, and a huge pool of talented people are our retirees! Our workforce is retiring faster than positions can be filled and a flood of knowledge and expertise is leaving with them. Retirees are valued, wanted and needed more than ever.

Understandably people retire for a reason, to not have the stress and time commitment of a 40 or more-hour work week. By re-entering the workforce part-time or at a lower capacity, retirees are still able to be active players in Helena’s workforce providing their knowledge and skills all while helping our community through a challenging time.

After the success of this event, Helena WINS will be looking to expand efforts and host the Retiree Brunch as an annual or biannual event. Thank you again to all who attended; we are looking forward to the next!

McKinley Winkle

Helena WINS director

