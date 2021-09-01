Thanks for making East Helena fireworks show happen

The community needs to give a big thank you to Shellie Mitchell and her daughter Aimee (manager of Shellie's) for their hard work and generosity over the last five years. When the nonprofit “Prickly Pear Fireworks” was established to raise money for this fun display, Shellie and her crew went to work. Every year the many hours are spent by restaurant staff placing stars recognizing donors in the restaurant, sending 600 letters to businesses to recruit donations and on event day going out personally to collect from attendees. This hard work has raised the level of giving to the show from $15,000 to $48,000. And, the wonderful folks at BIG SKY FIREWORKS deserve many thanks for their generosity and excellent program presentation. Finally, a big thank you to TOWN PUMP for their tremendous leadership giving and magnificent $15,000 match donation to the organization this year. And, a big thanks to first time corporate sponsor Blue Cross-Blue Shield for its $5,000 contribution.
Growing up as a kid in East Helena I always looked forward to the Fourth of July Fireworks show at Smelterite Park. The Asarco and East Helena VFW were responsible for the cooperative effort which entertained the community for years until the ballpark was removed. People would fill the grandstands and watch the infield displays constructed by Casey Lumber Co. of East Helena (the Niagara Falls, the Spinning Star and finally the American flag which was accompanied by the music of the "Star Spangled Banner" played through the stadium speakers). We watched the volunteers light individual fireworks in the infield and watched and waited to see if it would be a colorful firework or a loud black circular “BOOM” from what we called depth charges. I always cringed waiting to see which it would be.
The show always went on every Fourth of July over the years thanks to the voluntarism of dedicated VFW Rec Council and VFW Auxiliary women like the late Lucy Stump - who up to about seven years ago would walk Pacific Street where I lived with a contributions bucket. The event kept going that way until Nelma and Richard McDonald and Carl Meagher organized it, collected funds personally and tirelessly made it happen. Volunteer burnout is common for anyone who loves and cares about a service project or service organization. The time came for a transition and Shellie Mitchell stepped up. Shellie and her daughter Aimee Myles (Shellie’s manager) have coordinated the event and put heart, soul, time, effort and in kind (using staff to help with mailers and management) and personal financial support to the event. Galushas (now Wipfli) donated the time to help establish the nonprofit status and new organization, Prickly Pear Fireworks. That allowed for pursuit of corporate support and tax deductible contributions from businesses (see the thank you ad in IR). This year the cost of the show was $48,000. This is up from $15,000 five years ago. The presentation, amazement and excitement of the show has increased with the growth of the funding. Although not at the $85,000 level of the Butte show, this community show has become an impressive, fun and welcome one for our Fourth celebration. Helena-area citizens love their country and are extremely patriotic. They are also extremely generous to many causes. Thanks to all who made it happen in 2021!