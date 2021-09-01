Thanks for making East Helena fireworks show happen

The show always went on every Fourth of July over the years thanks to the voluntarism of dedicated VFW Rec Council and VFW Auxiliary women like the late Lucy Stump - who up to about seven years ago would walk Pacific Street where I lived with a contributions bucket. The event kept going that way until Nelma and Richard McDonald and Carl Meagher organized it, collected funds personally and tirelessly made it happen. Volunteer burnout is common for anyone who loves and cares about a service project or service organization. The time came for a transition and Shellie Mitchell stepped up. Shellie and her daughter Aimee Myles (Shellie’s manager) have coordinated the event and put heart, soul, time, effort and in kind (using staff to help with mailers and management) and personal financial support to the event. Galushas (now Wipfli) donated the time to help establish the nonprofit status and new organization, Prickly Pear Fireworks. That allowed for pursuit of corporate support and tax deductible contributions from businesses (see the thank you ad in IR). This year the cost of the show was $48,000. This is up from $15,000 five years ago. The presentation, amazement and excitement of the show has increased with the growth of the funding. Although not at the $85,000 level of the Butte show, this community show has become an impressive, fun and welcome one for our Fourth celebration. Helena-area citizens love their country and are extremely patriotic. They are also extremely generous to many causes. Thanks to all who made it happen in 2021!