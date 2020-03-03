Thanks for leadership on climate action
Thanks for leadership on climate action

Hundreds of U.S. cities have committed to reach 100% renewable energy in their communities. Thanks to the City Commission's leadership in a momentous vote last week, Helena can now add its name to the growing list.

As we hear of the Australia bush fires killing a billion animals, decimating 20% of the continents' forests, and the economic hits to the tourism economy of wine country after the Kincade fires, we know that we must act. Helena is well on its way to taking charge of our local energy future. Cities can move much faster and nimbler than states, and we have many options for constructing an energy system that makes wise choices for citizens rather than simply enriching shareholders and preserves a healthy world for our kids.

The Sleeping Giant Citizen Council, and affiliate of Northern Plains Resource Council, voted to support this city resolution unanimously and we thank the city commission for their solutions-based thinking. Please thank your commissioners for supporting 100% clean electricity by 2030!

Tim Holmes

Helena

