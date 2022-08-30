Thanks for keeping our neighborhoods safe

“This is not a drill!” A phrase I imagined our outstanding fire response teams declared when they swooped into action on Sunday to quickly and effectively extinguish the Mount Helena fire. No doubt various agencies had been planning for such an event for years and the recent thinning of trees as an offensive measure likely made all the difference. As someone who lives near the base of our magnificent city park and enjoys near daily walks on its trails, I am deeply grateful to the planners who introduced proactive fire mitigation strategies and to all the courageous firefighters on foot and in the air whose valiant efforts avoided tragedy and ensured that Mount Helena will continue to thrive as a unique parkland treasure.