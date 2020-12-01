Thanks for giving

You’ve probably seen some posts online recently from friends and family sharing the things that they are grateful for, so I would like to share my thanks for our health care workers and essential workers who in the midst of this pandemic, when the going got tough, they rolled their sleeves up and went to work, even though some didn’t have a choice.

We are now seeing increased cases of COVID across our community, state and country, which has led to hospitals being filled beyond capacity, businesses closing their doors and Montanans losing their jobs, or worse, losing their lives.

Let us show our appreciation for those who have given their all to keep us safe, healthy and fed by wearing a mask in public and keeping our distance. Not only will this give our health care workers a chance to catch up and help our essential workers feel secure at work, it can also protect our small businesses and ultimately save another Montanan’s life, which is the most patriotic thing we could ever do.

Andy Shirtliff

Helena

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0