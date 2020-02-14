Thanks for contributions to upcoming show

Marga Lincoln wrote a great story in the Feb. 6 Your Time about the upcoming joint-venture fundraising film night at the Myrna Loy on Feb. 24, featuring a documentary video by Helena Civic Television and some silent auction offerings on behalf of World Montana. Since that piece was published, Wilbur Rehmann and a cadre of young jazz musicians have agreed to warm up the audience before the screening. So has a talented singer, Ilgaz Ulusoy, who will grace the space with an a cappella offering in Turkish. NorthWestern Energy has agreed to underwrite the cost of booking the beautiful hall. All of this is to say Thank You in advance to some very talented and generous people, and to the Independent Record, for helping HCTV and World Montana put on a good show, at the heart of which is a pair of complementary concepts: citizen diplomacy and environmental peacebuilding. Helena is full of hope, and promising energy.