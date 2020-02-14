Thanks for contributions to upcoming show
0 comments

Thanks for contributions to upcoming show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Marga Lincoln wrote a great story in the Feb. 6 Your Time about the upcoming joint-venture fundraising film night at the Myrna Loy on Feb. 24, featuring a documentary video by Helena Civic Television and some silent auction offerings on behalf of World Montana. Since that piece was published, Wilbur Rehmann and a cadre of young jazz musicians have agreed to warm up the audience before the screening. So has a talented singer, Ilgaz Ulusoy, who will grace the space with an a cappella offering in Turkish. NorthWestern Energy has agreed to underwrite the cost of booking the beautiful hall. All of this is to say Thank You in advance to some very talented and generous people, and to the Independent Record, for helping HCTV and World Montana put on a good show, at the heart of which is a pair of complementary concepts: citizen diplomacy and environmental peacebuilding. Helena is full of hope, and promising energy.

Stephen Maly

Helena Civic Television

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where is Wilmot Collins?
Letters

Where is Wilmot Collins?

How can one vote for Wilmot Collins for Senate? How do we know what his philosophy is or what he stands for or where he stands? He has missed …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News