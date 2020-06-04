Thanks for being a part of the Equity Fountain project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have been reporting on the progress of the Equity Fountain project for the past two years. I am pleased to report that, as many individuals have already seen, the fountain has been installed. Water is flowing and a functional fountain has returned to Hill Park.

The committee’s job is now complete. We hope to raise further funds for the installation of new lights and for maintenance of the work. Donations would be accepted thankfully. Please contact the Montana Community Foundation (info@mtcf.org) for information on how to donate.

Enjoy this piece of art. On bright and warm summer days, come see the fountain. Listen to the water flowing and spilling over the millstone. Enjoy it during the remaining seasons when the water is not flowing but snow is clinging to the sphere and filters through the words inscribed. Guard it from harm. Celebrate how this community came together to develop and fund this artwork. This has become a part of our collective heritage, part of Helena’s story.

This is a gift from Helena’s current citizens to the future generations of citizens, extending words of hope, promise and beliefs in our collective values.

Thank you for being a part of this adventure and project.

Ron Waterman of Helena is the chair of the Equity Fountain Committee. This letter was co-signed by committee members Robert Harrison, Richard Swanson, Susan Bjerke, Doug Turman, Soren Koford and Daniel Pocha.

