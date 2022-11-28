 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thanks and appreciation

My wife and I would like to express our thanks and gratitude to some very fine citizens of your great city of Helena. On a recent trip to our Arizona, snowbird home, my wife who has a rare lung disease which requires her to be on oxygen twenty four seven, experienced a breakdown in her portable oxygen concentrator. This happened on a recent Sunday evening after we had checked in to the Ramada Inn. We had limited back up oxygen and she would need help.

Our Calgary oxygen supplier was in no position to assist, but the lady at the Ramada Inn offered her assistance and contacted the paramedic/fire department at St. Peter’s. In no time at all, Sue, Kevin, Mark and Joe showed up. They took all Lucille’s vitals, made sure she was stable, left us with an oxygen tank and contacted a local oxygen supplier. Shortly after this fine team left, Mitch from St. Peter’s Health shows up with another oxygen tank and an offer of whatever help he could provide to get us on our way south. The next day he was able to work out with our Calgary supplier, that he would provide us with a replacement machine to get us back on the road.

I am happy to report that we are now in Phoenix enjoying that great Arizona sunshine and all thanks to some special folks who cared, stood up and were able to help out some strangers passing through.

Many thanks and much appreciation,

Al and Lucille Bradley,

Calgary, Alberta

